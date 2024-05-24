Alice WonderFence Description

Alice WonderFence is a runtime guardrail solution designed to protect enterprise generative AI applications and agents in production environments. The product monitors and prevents harmful interactions by detecting and blocking unsafe prompts, outputs, and usage patterns in real time. WonderFence provides adaptive protection that continuously adjusts to specific use cases and policies through proprietary fine-tuning. The system consolidates guardrails from multiple vendors and models into a unified observability layer, enabling centralized monitoring of activity across agents and applications. The platform supports multimodal detection across text, image, audio, and video content in over 20 languages. It includes automated response workflows that execute without requiring code development. Detection capabilities cover content safety risks including violent extremism, hate speech, personally identifiable information, prompt injection, malicious files, fraudulent schemes, and predatory behavior. WonderFence provides governance and compliance features through policy mapping, audit trails, and reporting aligned to regulatory frameworks including EU AI Act, ISO 42001, NIST, MITRE ATLAS, and OWASP. The system tracks which detections were triggered, what actions were taken, and provides justification for decisions. The product is built on adversarial intelligence data collected and managed by Alice, processing over 1 billion AI interactions daily. WonderFence is designed to work alongside WonderCheck, a companion product for automated red-teaming and drift detection.