Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
Oso is a security platform for operating AI coding agents and agentic systems safely. It provides visibility, controls, alerting, auditing, and authorization for agents such as Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, and other assistants used by engineering teams. The platform observes agent execution in real time by recording each prompt, tool invocation, command, and response. Activity is aggregated into monitoring dashboards that show frequency, severity, and threshold-based alerts so teams can evaluate risk across users and agents. Oso enforces behavioral boundaries through configurable rules. Organizations can block actions such as sensitive data exfiltration, infrastructure modification, or violations of custom policy. Built-in content detection identifies regulated data types including phone numbers, email addresses, and more. All activity is written to an immutable audit trail containing every action, tool call, and model response, enabling compliance and forensic review. In addition, Oso performs authorization for agentic workflows. Fine-grained, least-privilege access checks are evaluated inside API calls to determine what an agent is allowed to do based on user permissions and data location, and the system works across deployment environments.
Common questions about Oso including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Oso is Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents, developed by Oso. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Authorization.
Oso offers the following core capabilities:
Oso is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Oso is built for security teams handling Authorization. It supports workflows including policy-based authorization engine, role-based access control (rbac), relationship-based access control (rebac). Teams typically adopt Oso when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oso
Oso is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.osohq.com/ or contact Oso directly.
Popular alternatives to Oso include:
Compare all Oso alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oso
Oso is for security teams and organizations that need Authorization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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