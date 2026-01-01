CBRX AI Red Teaming
Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems
CBRX AI Red Teaming
Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems
CBRX AI Red Teaming Description
CBRX AI Red Teaming is a service that performs offensive security testing on AI systems including LLM applications, agents, RAG systems, and AI supply chains. The service simulates attacker behavior to identify vulnerabilities and failure modes in AI deployments. The service tests for multiple attack vectors including prompt injection and jailbreaking attempts that override instructions, leak secrets, or bypass policies. It evaluates data exfiltration risks and privacy failures where sensitive or proprietary data can be extracted through model queries. The testing covers agentic systems to identify manipulation vectors that could lead to harmful actions, and RAG systems to detect retrieval poisoning and document manipulation vulnerabilities. The service also assesses AI supply chain weaknesses across third-party models, plugins, gateways, APIs, and integrations. Deliverables include a red team report documenting attack paths with impact and likelihood assessments, reproducible attack scenarios, prioritized remediation recommendations covering prompts, access control, logging, and guardrails, and secure architecture recommendations. The service targets organizations with live LLM applications or pre-production pilots, CISOs requiring AI security due diligence, and AI or product teams deploying rapidly.
CBRX AI Red Teaming FAQ
Common questions about CBRX AI Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CBRX AI Red Teaming is Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems developed by CBRX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Offensive Security, Penetration Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership