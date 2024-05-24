Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security Description
Akto for Homegrown Apps is a security platform designed to protect custom-built AI agents and GenAI applications. The solution helps organizations safely build and deploy AI agents by identifying and preventing critical security risks specific to AI systems. The platform focuses on detecting and stopping prompt injection attacks, data exfiltration attempts, and model abuse in custom AI applications. Akto provides proactive GenAI security testing capabilities to help enterprises secure AI agents and MCP (Model Context Protocol) workflows. The company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for API Protection and has received funding to develop its security platform. Akto's solution is particularly aimed at CISOs, AI security leaders, and AI development teams who need to secure their homegrown AI applications against emerging threats. The platform extends Akto's core API security capabilities to address the unique security challenges posed by AI and large language model implementations in enterprise environments.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security FAQ
Common questions about Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse developed by Akto. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Data Exfiltration, Application Security.
