DeepKeep Description

DeepKeep is a platform that provides centralized control and governance over how employees interact with large language models (LLMs) and AI tools across an organization. The platform enables security teams to monitor and control AI tool usage, whether the tools are public, internal, or embedded within enterprise platforms. The solution implements runtime security controls that inspect both prompts and model outputs before they are seen or acted upon. This bidirectional inspection applies context-aware policies aligned with data handling and compliance standards. DeepKeep functions as an AI firewall that operates across every AI interaction, allowing organizations to block unsafe behavior, filter sensitive content, and enforce guardrails. The platform gives administrators the ability to determine which AI models are allowed, what security controls are in place, and how interactions are monitored. The system is designed to maintain compliance and security without impeding employee productivity. Organizations can set policies that govern AI tool access and usage while maintaining visibility into how AI is being used across the enterprise.