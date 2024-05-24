DeepKeep Logo

DeepKeep

by DeepKeep

Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicyGenerative Ai
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore AI Security5 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

DeepKeep Description

DeepKeep is a platform that provides centralized control and governance over how employees interact with large language models (LLMs) and AI tools across an organization. The platform enables security teams to monitor and control AI tool usage, whether the tools are public, internal, or embedded within enterprise platforms. The solution implements runtime security controls that inspect both prompts and model outputs before they are seen or acted upon. This bidirectional inspection applies context-aware policies aligned with data handling and compliance standards. DeepKeep functions as an AI firewall that operates across every AI interaction, allowing organizations to block unsafe behavior, filter sensitive content, and enforce guardrails. The platform gives administrators the ability to determine which AI models are allowed, what security controls are in place, and how interactions are monitored. The system is designed to maintain compliance and security without impeding employee productivity. Organizations can set policies that govern AI tool access and usage while maintaining visibility into how AI is being used across the enterprise.

DeepKeep FAQ

Common questions about DeepKeep including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepKeep is Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions developed by DeepKeep. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Generative AI.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

FireTail AI Governance Logo
FireTail AI Governance

Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.

0
SurePath Platform Logo
SurePath Platform

GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption

0
Trust3 AI Platform Logo
Trust3 AI Platform

Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.

0
Moderation & Policy Engine Logo
Moderation & Policy Engine

Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications

0
Aona AI Logo
Aona AI

Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox