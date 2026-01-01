Zscaler SPLX Platform Description

Zscaler SPLX Platform is an AI security platform that provides testing, protection, and governance capabilities for AI systems throughout their lifecycle. The platform offers AI asset management to discover and track models, AI workflows, MCP servers, and guardrails, creating a complete AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM). The platform includes automated AI red teaming capabilities that continuously stress-test AI systems using a comprehensive attack database to uncover vulnerabilities at scale. It provides real-time runtime protection through guardrails that monitor inputs and outputs to detect and block jailbreaks, sensitive data leaks, and unsafe outputs with minimal latency. For governance and compliance, the platform aligns discovered vulnerabilities with global AI security frameworks and custom policies, providing audit-ready reporting. It offers dynamic remediation features that generate hardened system prompts and apply targeted fixes based on red teaming insights. The platform includes runtime threat inspection to monitor AI interactions in production for abuse detection, emerging attack patterns, and policy violations. It provides LLM security benchmarks through continuous evaluations of leading language models with adversarial prompts to help organizations select appropriate models. The platform supports connections to REST APIs, conversational platforms, and various large language models through pre-built connectors that require no coding.