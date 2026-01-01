Zscaler SPLX Platform Logo

Zscaler SPLX Platform

End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zscaler SPLX Platform Description

Zscaler SPLX Platform is an AI security platform that provides testing, protection, and governance capabilities for AI systems throughout their lifecycle. The platform offers AI asset management to discover and track models, AI workflows, MCP servers, and guardrails, creating a complete AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM). The platform includes automated AI red teaming capabilities that continuously stress-test AI systems using a comprehensive attack database to uncover vulnerabilities at scale. It provides real-time runtime protection through guardrails that monitor inputs and outputs to detect and block jailbreaks, sensitive data leaks, and unsafe outputs with minimal latency. For governance and compliance, the platform aligns discovered vulnerabilities with global AI security frameworks and custom policies, providing audit-ready reporting. It offers dynamic remediation features that generate hardened system prompts and apply targeted fixes based on red teaming insights. The platform includes runtime threat inspection to monitor AI interactions in production for abuse detection, emerging attack patterns, and policy violations. It provides LLM security benchmarks through continuous evaluations of leading language models with adversarial prompts to help organizations select appropriate models. The platform supports connections to REST APIs, conversational platforms, and various large language models through pre-built connectors that require no coding.

Zscaler SPLX Platform FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler SPLX Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler SPLX Platform is End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, Governance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →