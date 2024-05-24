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Alice WonderCheck

by Alice

Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Generative Ai
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Alice WonderCheck Description

Alice WonderCheck is a security and safety testing platform designed for production generative AI and agentic systems. The product automates adversarial testing to identify vulnerabilities, drift, and regressions in live AI deployments. WonderCheck performs automated adversarial evaluations across multiple modalities including text, image, audio, and video. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines to enable on-demand, scheduled, and continuous testing workflows. The product includes drift and regression detection capabilities that identify changes in model and system behavior resulting from updates, fine-tuning, prompt modifications, or shifting usage patterns. This functionality helps teams identify risks that may emerge in production environments. WonderCheck provides findings aligned with security frameworks and regulations, delivering prioritized recommendations to help teams focus remediation efforts. The platform is designed to work as part of a broader AI security ecosystem, with findings flowing into guardrail systems or back into development workflows. The product is positioned for enterprise teams operating GenAI systems at scale, providing continuous evaluation and monitoring as an alternative to one-time red teaming exercises. WonderCheck aims to detect security and safety issues before they can be exploited in production environments.

Alice WonderCheck FAQ

Common questions about Alice WonderCheck including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Alice WonderCheck is Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems developed by Alice. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Generative AI.

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