Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Observability Description
Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Observability is a monitoring and observability platform designed for AI applications deployed in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and customer service environments. The platform provides real-time monitoring of AI model behavior, performance metrics, and security indicators. The system evaluates AI applications across nine risk dimensions: jailbreak resistance, bias and fairness, content safety, privacy protection, hallucination control, robustness, cultural sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and transparency. Each dimension is assessed and categorized by risk level (critical, high, medium, or low). The platform offers observability for agent frameworks including Strand Agent and Crew AI, tracking metrics such as AI Trust Score, execution time, task completion rates, error rates, and response times. It provides behavioral analysis capabilities to detect anomalies, patterns, and potential security threats through advanced analytics. The solution includes intelligent alerting with enterprise monitoring across multi-cloud environments through a single interface. It supports incident management and generates compliance dashboards and audit reports for tracking regulatory alignment with GDPR, CCPA, and emerging AI regulations. The platform serves security teams, operations teams, compliance officers, and AI operations personnel with capabilities for threat monitoring, security analytics, performance optimization, and capacity planning.
Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Observability is Observability platform for monitoring AI applications and agent frameworks developed by Tumeryk.
