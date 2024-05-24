Zscaler AI
Zscaler AI Description
Zscaler AI is an AI security solution built on zero trust architecture that provides protection for both public and private AI applications. The platform offers visibility and control over AI applications including assistants like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. The solution addresses three primary security challenges: preventing data loss when information is shared with AI systems, protecting against vulnerabilities such as prompt injection and data poisoning that can corrupt AI models, and securing AI deployments across enterprise systems. Key capabilities include AI application discovery and visibility, granular policy controls for managing access and usage, AI isolation to prevent risky data sharing, and guardrails to block prompt injections and malicious outputs. The platform inspects prompts inline to protect sensitive data and AI models from malicious activity. The solution processes metadata from over 5 trillion daily signals on the Zero Trust Exchange platform. It maintains audit trails of users, prompts, responses, and applications. The platform integrates AI-enhanced policies into zero trust security posture to block AI-enabled attacks. Zscaler AI supports protection for Microsoft Copilot usage, enables secure adoption of public AI tools while reducing shadow AI risks, and protects private AI implementations including LLM data and systems. The solution applies full TLS inspection to block threats and reduce attack surfaces.
