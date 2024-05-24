Zscaler AI Logo

Zscaler AI

AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats

AI Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Zscaler AI is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Zscaler AI Description

Zscaler AI is an AI security solution built on zero trust architecture that provides protection for both public and private AI applications. The platform offers visibility and control over AI applications including assistants like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. The solution addresses three primary security challenges: preventing data loss when information is shared with AI systems, protecting against vulnerabilities such as prompt injection and data poisoning that can corrupt AI models, and securing AI deployments across enterprise systems. Key capabilities include AI application discovery and visibility, granular policy controls for managing access and usage, AI isolation to prevent risky data sharing, and guardrails to block prompt injections and malicious outputs. The platform inspects prompts inline to protect sensitive data and AI models from malicious activity. The solution processes metadata from over 5 trillion daily signals on the Zero Trust Exchange platform. It maintains audit trails of users, prompts, responses, and applications. The platform integrates AI-enhanced policies into zero trust security posture to block AI-enabled attacks. Zscaler AI supports protection for Microsoft Copilot usage, enables secure adoption of public AI tools while reducing shadow AI risks, and protects private AI implementations including LLM data and systems. The solution applies full TLS inspection to block threats and reduce attack surfaces.

Zscaler AI FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler AI is AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats developed by Zscaler. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox