CloudMatos Aegis Gateway
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway Description
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a runtime security solution designed to protect multi-agent AI systems from unauthorized actions, data leaks, and cost overruns. The product operates as a security gateway that intercepts and evaluates agent actions in real-time before execution. The gateway enforces security policies at the parameter level for API calls, blocking malicious payments, preventing data exfiltration, and controlling agent behavior without requiring code changes to existing agent implementations. It provides policy evaluation with sub-20ms latency and can be deployed by adding a single line of code to agent frameworks. Aegis Gateway includes audit logging capabilities that track which agent performed specific actions, when they occurred, and whether approvals were obtained. The system supports shadow mode deployment, allowing security teams to test policies without enforcement before moving to production. The product implements controls for agent privilege escalation, parameter injection, recursive agent spawning, and data exfiltration. It enforces spending limits, rate limits, and requires human-in-the-loop approvals for high-risk operations. The gateway supports domain allowlists to restrict agent communication to approved endpoints and provides PII/PHI redaction capabilities. Aegis Gateway is designed for regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and SaaS environments where AI agents interact with sensitive data or perform high-value transactions. The product maintains compliance certifications including SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS.
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway FAQ
Common questions about CloudMatos Aegis Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement developed by CloudMatos. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Access Control.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership