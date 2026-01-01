CloudMatos Aegis Gateway Description

CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a runtime security solution designed to protect multi-agent AI systems from unauthorized actions, data leaks, and cost overruns. The product operates as a security gateway that intercepts and evaluates agent actions in real-time before execution. The gateway enforces security policies at the parameter level for API calls, blocking malicious payments, preventing data exfiltration, and controlling agent behavior without requiring code changes to existing agent implementations. It provides policy evaluation with sub-20ms latency and can be deployed by adding a single line of code to agent frameworks. Aegis Gateway includes audit logging capabilities that track which agent performed specific actions, when they occurred, and whether approvals were obtained. The system supports shadow mode deployment, allowing security teams to test policies without enforcement before moving to production. The product implements controls for agent privilege escalation, parameter injection, recursive agent spawning, and data exfiltration. It enforces spending limits, rate limits, and requires human-in-the-loop approvals for high-risk operations. The gateway supports domain allowlists to restrict agent communication to approved endpoints and provides PII/PHI redaction capabilities. Aegis Gateway is designed for regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and SaaS environments where AI agents interact with sensitive data or perform high-value transactions. The product maintains compliance certifications including SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS.