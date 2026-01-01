Akamai Firewall for AI Logo

Akamai Firewall for AI is a security solution designed to protect generative AI applications and large language models from threats. The product analyzes incoming prompts to detect and block prompt injection attacks, jailbreaks, and adversarial inputs before they reach AI models. It filters AI-generated responses to prevent data leaks, toxic content, hallucinations, and compliance violations. The firewall operates by inspecting both AI inputs and outputs in real time. It applies multilayered guardrails to prevent sensitive data exposure and unauthorized data extraction. The solution monitors LLM interactions continuously for emerging threats without disrupting model performance. Deployment options include integration via the Akamai edge network or REST API, with a reverse proxy option on the roadmap. The product is model-agnostic and works with any LLM-based or AI-driven application across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. The firewall enforces policy-based controls to support AI governance and compliance standards, including frameworks like AI TRiSM and OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications. It protects against model extraction techniques, prompt manipulation, API abuse, and large-scale data scraping attempts. The solution leverages Akamai threat intelligence to continuously refine protections against evolving risks.

Akamai Firewall for AI is Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs developed by Akamai.

