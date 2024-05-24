Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud Logo

Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud

Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions

AI Security Commercial
Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud Description

Rubrik Agent Cloud is a platform designed to manage AI agents within enterprise environments. The product provides capabilities to monitor agent activities, enforce governance policies, and remediate unwanted actions. The platform includes three primary components: Agent Monitoring - Automatically discovers AI agents and tracks their interactions with data, identities, and applications to identify issues early. Agent Governance - Enables policy-based controls to define agent behavior, access permissions, and operational boundaries in real time. Agent Remediation (Agent Rewind) - Provides recovery capabilities to undo unwanted or destructive agent actions without causing downtime or data loss. The product is part of Rubrik's broader security platform that includes data protection, threat analytics, identity security, and cyber recovery capabilities. It integrates with cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments to provide visibility across multiple data sources. Rubrik Agent Cloud addresses risks associated with AI agent deployment by providing centralized monitoring, governance controls, and recovery mechanisms. The platform aims to enable organizations to deploy AI agents while maintaining security and operational control.

Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions developed by Rubrik. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Anomaly Detection.

