AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense

AI Security
Commercial
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution Description

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution is a platform designed to identify and address security vulnerabilities in AI systems. The solution provides capabilities for mapping AI attack surfaces, assessing AI-related risks, and implementing defensive controls. The platform offers AI discovery functionality to identify shadow AI across technology stacks. It performs automated red teaming to test AI systems for vulnerabilities including prompt injection, jailbreaking, and other AI-specific attack vectors. The solution maintains a library of AI attack scenarios developed through research and threat intelligence. Mindgard supports testing across multiple AI modalities including large language models, image processing, audio, and multi-modal systems. The platform can assess AI agents, models, and guardrails whether they are internally developed, open source, third-party purchased, or commercial offerings like OpenAI, Claude, and Bard. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines and various stages of the software development lifecycle, requiring only an inference or API endpoint for model integration. It provides runtime enforcement controls and policies to detect and block attacks against deployed AI systems. The platform generates assessment reports and provides visibility into AI inventory and activity. Mindgard has been used to identify vulnerabilities in production systems including Google's Antigravity IDE, OpenAI's Sora video generator, and Zed IDE.

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution is AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense

