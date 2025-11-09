Matos AI SPM
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
Matos AI SPM
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
Matos AI SPM Description
Matos AI SPM (AI Security Posture Management) provides security for AI workloads across cloud environments. The solution offers continuous visibility into AI pipelines from training to deployment, monitoring AI models, training data, and AI services. The platform detects misconfigurations in AI pipelines and tools like OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock through automated policy-based detection. It provides agentless monitoring across AI workflows, components, and SDKs. The solution includes runtime insights that combine static analysis with real-time data on AI package usage, vulnerabilities, permissions, and runtime threats. It visualizes attack paths by mapping connections between vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and permissions to identify potential security risks. Matos AI SPM monitors and blocks attack vectors targeting AI systems to protect training data and operational models. The platform includes Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning capabilities and enforces security best practices across the AI development lifecycle. The solution operates across multi-cloud environments with centralized monitoring and integrates with AI platforms, cloud services, and security tools. It provides automated security assessments and continuous protection for AI workloads.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.