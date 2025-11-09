Matos AI SPM Description

Matos AI SPM (AI Security Posture Management) provides security for AI workloads across cloud environments. The solution offers continuous visibility into AI pipelines from training to deployment, monitoring AI models, training data, and AI services. The platform detects misconfigurations in AI pipelines and tools like OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock through automated policy-based detection. It provides agentless monitoring across AI workflows, components, and SDKs. The solution includes runtime insights that combine static analysis with real-time data on AI package usage, vulnerabilities, permissions, and runtime threats. It visualizes attack paths by mapping connections between vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and permissions to identify potential security risks. Matos AI SPM monitors and blocks attack vectors targeting AI systems to protect training data and operational models. The platform includes Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning capabilities and enforces security best practices across the AI development lifecycle. The solution operates across multi-cloud environments with centralized monitoring and integrates with AI platforms, cloud services, and security tools. It provides automated security assessments and continuous protection for AI workloads.