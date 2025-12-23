Unbound Governance Layer
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Unbound Governance Layer
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Unbound Governance Layer Description
Unbound Governance Layer provides monitoring and governance capabilities for AI coding agents used in software development environments. The platform operates through OpenAI-compatible API keys that can be substituted into AI coding tools to provide visibility and control. The product offers discovery capabilities that identify AI coding tools, MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, agents, sub-agents, and agent rules deployed across an organization. This discovery process can be orchestrated through Mobile Device Management systems. Monitoring features track terminal commands, MCP actions, and tool usage across users and applications. The platform identifies risky operations such as database modifications, system folder deletions, production environment changes, and cloud resource provisioning initiated by AI coding agents. The governance layer enforces policies by restricting usage to sanctioned AI coding tools, controlling MCP server access, and implementing best practices from internal centers of excellence. Organizations can configure sub-agents and agent rules at organization, team, and project levels. Additional capabilities include automatic error handling through request routing to alternative models during rate limits or downtime, usage analytics at user, team, and department levels, and identification of files frequently modified by AI agents. The platform includes data masking functionality and provides a customizable chat portal with access to multiple AI models.
Unbound Governance Layer FAQ
Common questions about Unbound Governance Layer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Unbound Governance Layer is Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules developed by Unbound. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Access Control.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership