Unbound Governance Layer Logo

Unbound Governance Layer

Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
0

Unbound Governance Layer Description

Unbound Governance Layer provides monitoring and governance capabilities for AI coding agents used in software development environments. The platform operates through OpenAI-compatible API keys that can be substituted into AI coding tools to provide visibility and control. The product offers discovery capabilities that identify AI coding tools, MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, agents, sub-agents, and agent rules deployed across an organization. This discovery process can be orchestrated through Mobile Device Management systems. Monitoring features track terminal commands, MCP actions, and tool usage across users and applications. The platform identifies risky operations such as database modifications, system folder deletions, production environment changes, and cloud resource provisioning initiated by AI coding agents. The governance layer enforces policies by restricting usage to sanctioned AI coding tools, controlling MCP server access, and implementing best practices from internal centers of excellence. Organizations can configure sub-agents and agent rules at organization, team, and project levels. Additional capabilities include automatic error handling through request routing to alternative models during rate limits or downtime, usage analytics at user, team, and department levels, and identification of files frequently modified by AI agents. The platform includes data masking functionality and provides a customizable chat portal with access to multiple AI models.

Unbound Governance Layer FAQ

Common questions about Unbound Governance Layer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Unbound Governance Layer is Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules developed by Unbound. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →