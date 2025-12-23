Unbound Governance Layer Description

Unbound Governance Layer provides monitoring and governance capabilities for AI coding agents used in software development environments. The platform operates through OpenAI-compatible API keys that can be substituted into AI coding tools to provide visibility and control. The product offers discovery capabilities that identify AI coding tools, MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, agents, sub-agents, and agent rules deployed across an organization. This discovery process can be orchestrated through Mobile Device Management systems. Monitoring features track terminal commands, MCP actions, and tool usage across users and applications. The platform identifies risky operations such as database modifications, system folder deletions, production environment changes, and cloud resource provisioning initiated by AI coding agents. The governance layer enforces policies by restricting usage to sanctioned AI coding tools, controlling MCP server access, and implementing best practices from internal centers of excellence. Organizations can configure sub-agents and agent rules at organization, team, and project levels. Additional capabilities include automatic error handling through request routing to alternative models during rate limits or downtime, usage analytics at user, team, and department levels, and identification of files frequently modified by AI agents. The platform includes data masking functionality and provides a customizable chat portal with access to multiple AI models.