Witness Protect
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
Witness Protect
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
Witness Protect Description
Witness Protect is an enterprise AI firewall that provides runtime security for AI-powered applications, models, agents, and chatbots. The platform offers bidirectional protection by securing prompts before they reach AI models and filtering outputs before they are delivered to users or trigger agent actions. The solution detects and blocks prompt injections, jailbreaks, and other AI-specific adversarial attacks. It prevents AI applications from generating off-brand or offensive content and stops agents from taking unauthorized actions. The platform includes sensitive data protection through identification and tokenization of PII, credentials, and secrets before they reach AI models or agents. Witness Protect provides network-level visibility across AI interactions without requiring browser extensions or endpoint clients. It discovers AI tool usage by employees and monitors agent connections to external tools, including native applications like Windows Copilot and Office 365. The platform includes AI red teaming capabilities through Witness Attack, which simulates sophisticated attacks using multimodal attack vectors, multi-step jailbreaks, and reinforcement-learning techniques to test model defenses before deployment. This pre-deployment validation helps identify vulnerabilities and provides insights for hardening AI models. The solution uses intent-based classification with machine learning models that analyze conversations and context to detect evolving patterns across sessions, going beyond traditional text-based security approaches.
Witness Protect FAQ
Common questions about Witness Protect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Witness Protect is Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks developed by WitnessAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with PII, Tokenization, AI Firewall.
ALTERNATIVES
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps.
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
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