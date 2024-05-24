F5 CalypsoAI Logo

F5 CalypsoAI

AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if F5 CalypsoAI is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

F5 CalypsoAI Description

F5 CalypsoAI is an AI security platform that provides protection for generative AI systems across their lifecycle. The platform offers three main capabilities: Red-Team for proactive vulnerability testing, Defend for real-time adaptive security, and Observe for centralized oversight and traceability. The platform supports model and vendor-agnostic deployments with API-first architecture and integrates with SIEM and SOAR systems. It provides security scoring and leaderboards that rank AI models based on their resistance to attacks, helping organizations make informed model selection decisions. CalypsoAI addresses security challenges across the AI lifecycle, from use case selection through production deployment. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities, continuous testing, and real-time observability features. It provides centralized controls that scale across different AI implementations. The platform includes Outcome Analysis for enhanced visibility in threat detection workflows, helping security teams understand why prompts or responses are flagged or blocked. Agentic Fingerprints capability provides detailed visualization of how attacks unfold against AI systems. CalypsoAI aligns with industry frameworks including the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, addressing a significant portion of identified risks through runtime protection and adversarial testing capabilities.

F5 CalypsoAI FAQ

Common questions about F5 CalypsoAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

F5 CalypsoAI is AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents developed by CalypsoAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →