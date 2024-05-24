F5 CalypsoAI
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
F5 CalypsoAI Description
F5 CalypsoAI is an AI security platform that provides protection for generative AI systems across their lifecycle. The platform offers three main capabilities: Red-Team for proactive vulnerability testing, Defend for real-time adaptive security, and Observe for centralized oversight and traceability. The platform supports model and vendor-agnostic deployments with API-first architecture and integrates with SIEM and SOAR systems. It provides security scoring and leaderboards that rank AI models based on their resistance to attacks, helping organizations make informed model selection decisions. CalypsoAI addresses security challenges across the AI lifecycle, from use case selection through production deployment. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities, continuous testing, and real-time observability features. It provides centralized controls that scale across different AI implementations. The platform includes Outcome Analysis for enhanced visibility in threat detection workflows, helping security teams understand why prompts or responses are flagged or blocked. Agentic Fingerprints capability provides detailed visualization of how attacks unfold against AI systems. CalypsoAI aligns with industry frameworks including the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, addressing a significant portion of identified risks through runtime protection and adversarial testing capabilities.
F5 CalypsoAI FAQ
Common questions about F5 CalypsoAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
F5 CalypsoAI is AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents developed by CalypsoAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Compliance.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership