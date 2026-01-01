Elastic Agent Builder Description

Elastic Agent Builder is a platform that enables organizations to create custom AI agents utilizing data stored in Elasticsearch. The product provides a built-in conversational agent that allows users to query and analyze data in Elasticsearch indices using natural language. The platform includes capabilities for creating custom tools using Elasticsearch Query Language (ES|QL) to control data access, relevance, and security. Users can build agents by connecting tools, prompts, and data sources together. The system supports context engineering primitives designed to deliver relevant data and tools to agents. Agent Builder provides integration capabilities with external data sources and tools through Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols. The platform offers APIs for registering reusable tools, creating custom agents, and enabling conversational interactions. The product includes code-level access for developers to extend and customize agents using API endpoints. Organizations can deploy agents across different environments using the provided integration primitives and protocols. The platform maintains security controls over data access within Elasticsearch indices during agent operations.