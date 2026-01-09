Geordie AI Agent Management Description

Geordie AI Agent Management is a security platform designed to provide visibility, risk intelligence, and control for AI agents deployed across enterprise environments. The platform addresses security challenges associated with autonomous AI agents that operate across various platforms including locally coded agents, self-hosted or SaaS-hosted agents, and those built on low-code or no-code platforms. The platform uses agentic fingerprinting technology to discover and monitor agents across code, APIs, and endpoints. It provides a unified inventory view showing agent ownership, access permissions, behavior patterns, and associated risks. The system offers behavioral observability in production environments with audit logging capabilities. Geordie includes a proprietary risk mitigation engine called Beam that provides real-time contextual guidance to agents, helping them avoid risks while maintaining operational continuity. The platform enables security teams to enforce AI governance policies and understand agent usage patterns across organizational teams. The solution is designed to work with agents regardless of their deployment method or hosting environment, providing continuous monitoring and automated risk mitigation without requiring manual intervention from security teams.