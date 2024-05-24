Witness Control Logo

Witness Control

by WitnessAI

AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Policy
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Witness Control Description

Witness Control is an AI security platform that provides governance and control over enterprise AI usage. The platform enables organizations to deploy guardrails and enforce policies across AI tools including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Cursor, and Copilot. The solution operates at the network level to provide visibility into AI activity without requiring browser extensions or agents, including coverage of native desktop applications like Windows 11 Copilot and Office 365. It enforces acceptable use policies across remote and distributed teams while maintaining business continuity. The platform features an intelligent policy engine that applies context-aware controls based on user intent rather than just tool-based rules. Policies can be customized for specific departments, roles, or use cases. The system recognizes user intent across different activities such as programming, data analysis, and content creation. Witness Control includes real-time data redaction capabilities to protect sensitive information and generates detailed audit trails for compliance purposes. The platform supports regulatory requirements including PCI DSS 4.0.1 and operates in a single-tenant environment with customer-owned key encryption. The solution provides intelligent prompt routing to optimize performance and reduce operational costs while applying appropriate security controls at scale. It includes protection against AI-specific attacks such as prompt injection, jailbreaking, and model manipulation. The platform delivers organizational analytics and insights on AI usage patterns, ROI metrics, and anomalous behavior detection for insider threat identification.

Witness Control FAQ

Common questions about Witness Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Witness Control is AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction developed by WitnessAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy.

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