AvePoint AgentPulse

AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control

AI Security
Commercial
AvePoint AgentPulse is an AI agent governance and security solution designed to provide visibility and control over AI agents within organizations. The product addresses AI agent sprawl by enabling organizations to monitor and govern AI agents deployed across their digital infrastructure. AgentPulse is part of the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which provides integrated data protection, security, and governance capabilities. The platform is designed for AI-driven workplaces and supports organizations operating in regulated environments. The solution offers capabilities for managing AI agents with security and compliance controls. It integrates with cloud environments and supports organizations using Microsoft 365 and other cloud platforms. AvePoint maintains multiple security certifications including ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2019, ISO 27017:2015, SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP authorization, IRAP assessment, and CSA STAR Level 2. These certifications indicate the platform meets requirements for organizations in regulated industries and government sectors. The platform provides automation capabilities for data governance, lifecycle management, and security posture management across cloud environments. It includes features for data protection, backup, recovery, and compliance management throughout the digital lifecycle from creation to archival and deletion.

