Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management Description

Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is an AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) platform that provides visibility and security controls for AI components across enterprise environments. The platform automatically discovers and inventories AI assets including large language models (LLMs), AI workflows, agents, tools, MCP servers, and guardrails. The solution creates a living AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) that enables continuous risk analysis, compliance reporting, and security posture management. It scans code repositories to map AI workflows and identify connections between agents, tools, and MCP servers. The platform performs automated vulnerability assessments on discovered AI components to identify security risks and misconfigurations. For LLM discovery, the platform detects models used across the organization and provides benchmark scores to help identify unsafe models. Organizations can approve safe models or block unwanted ones based on safety scores. The solution scans MCP servers to detect orchestration vulnerabilities and integrates findings into the unified AI-BOM for remediation. The platform connects to cloud platforms, source code repositories, AI and ML platforms, and data platforms to provide enterprise-wide visibility. It supports compliance readiness by generating comprehensive AI-BOMs to meet evolving policy requirements around AI transparency and explainability. SPLX was acquired by Zscaler and is part of their AI security lifecycle protection offering.

Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Asset Discovery, Cloud Security.

