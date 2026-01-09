HiddenLayer AISec Platform Description

HiddenLayer AISec Platform provides security for agentic, generative, and predictive AI systems throughout their lifecycle. The platform combines supply chain security, runtime defense, posture management, and automated red teaming capabilities. The platform addresses threats including prompt injection, data poisoning, inference attacks, model extraction, memory corruption, and malicious tool execution. It protects against IP theft, workflow hijacking, and supply chain compromises in AI systems. Key capabilities include automated scanning of models and agent artifacts in CI/CD pipelines, runtime detection and response for AI applications, and automated red teaming to identify vulnerabilities across prompts, models, and workflows. The platform provides controls for excessive agency, model theft prevention, model integrity verification, malware analysis in AI models, prompt injection defense, and data leakage protection. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports compliance with frameworks including NIST RMF, MITRE ATLAS, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act. It provides visibility into autonomous workflows and LLMs without exposing proprietary model data.