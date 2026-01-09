HiddenLayer AISec Platform
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
HiddenLayer AISec Platform
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if HiddenLayer AISec Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
HiddenLayer AISec Platform Description
HiddenLayer AISec Platform provides security for agentic, generative, and predictive AI systems throughout their lifecycle. The platform combines supply chain security, runtime defense, posture management, and automated red teaming capabilities. The platform addresses threats including prompt injection, data poisoning, inference attacks, model extraction, memory corruption, and malicious tool execution. It protects against IP theft, workflow hijacking, and supply chain compromises in AI systems. Key capabilities include automated scanning of models and agent artifacts in CI/CD pipelines, runtime detection and response for AI applications, and automated red teaming to identify vulnerabilities across prompts, models, and workflows. The platform provides controls for excessive agency, model theft prevention, model integrity verification, malware analysis in AI models, prompt injection defense, and data leakage protection. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports compliance with frameworks including NIST RMF, MITRE ATLAS, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act. It provides visibility into autonomous workflows and LLMs without exposing proprietary model data.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform FAQ
Common questions about HiddenLayer AISec Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HiddenLayer AISec Platform is Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle developed by HiddenLayer. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Supply Chain Security, Runtime Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership