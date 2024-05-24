Alice WonderSuite Description

Alice WonderSuite is a platform designed to evaluate, protect, and govern generative AI and agentic systems throughout their lifecycle. The platform consists of three main components: WonderBuild for pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming of AI applications, models, and agents; WonderFence for real-time adaptive guardrails that protect live applications and agents; and WonderCheck for ongoing red-teaming of production AI systems to detect drift and emerging risks. The platform leverages adversarial intelligence data collected and managed by Alice. It provides coverage in over 100 languages with multimodal support and operates in a model-agnostic manner. The system offers adaptive and custom policies that can be configured for specific organizational needs and compliance requirements. WonderSuite enables organizations to conduct comprehensive stress testing before deployment to identify risks, robustness issues, and unexpected functionality. During production, it provides runtime protection with low latency to maintain safe and predictable user experiences. The platform includes automated security and safety testing capabilities to monitor for drift, regression, and new threats as AI systems evolve. The platform is backed by in-house specialists and PhDs covering various security and safety domains. It provides dashboards for monitoring applications, tracking vulnerabilities, managing active protections, and viewing assessment results across deployed AI systems.