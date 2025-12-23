Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure
AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage
Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure
AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage
Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure Description
Tumeryk provides an AI trust infrastructure platform designed to secure generative AI applications and workforce usage across enterprises. The platform centers around an AI Trust Score that evaluates risk across 9 dimensions aligned with NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and EU AI Act frameworks. The platform includes four core products: AI Guardrails for real-time protection with context-aware policy enforcement and jailbreak prevention; AI Red Teaming for automated adversarial attack simulation and vulnerability assessment; AI Observability for passive SIEM-style monitoring of LLM behavior; and Secure Workforce Chatbot for data loss prevention and shadow AI detection across employee devices. Tumeryk offers CodeRails for integrating guardrails into development workflows, a browser extension with built-in guardrails for accessing native AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude, and shadow AI discovery capabilities to identify unauthorized AI usage. The platform supports multiple LLM providers and AI frameworks including OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic, Google Vertex AI, LangChain, CrewAI, and Strand Agent. Deployment options include cloud-agnostic configurations supporting AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform provides role-based access control, audit trail logging, and compliance alignment with OWASP LLM, ISO 42001, NIST RMF 600.1, and SOC 2 standards. Integration capabilities include CI/CD pipelines and SIEM systems.
Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure FAQ
Common questions about Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tumeryk AI Trust Infrastructure is AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage developed by Tumeryk. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership