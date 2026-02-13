FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows
FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows
Mirror Security VectaX is an AI security product that uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to protect AI models and vector databases. The product enables computation on encrypted data without requiring decryption, allowing AI systems to process encrypted inputs, outputs, and model layers end-to-end. VectaX encrypts context windows, conversation history, system prompts, metadata, and vector databases while maintaining AI functionality. The solution supports encrypted indexing and retrieval operations on vector databases, enabling queries on sensitive data without exposing plaintext information. The product is delivered as an SDK for integration with AI systems and is compatible with major vector databases and open-weight LLM models. VectaX includes noise control mechanisms that allow users to adjust the balance between accuracy, latency, and storage requirements. The solution provides role-based access controls that can be embedded into vector embeddings with multi-dimensional policies. Access can be controlled at role, group, and department levels with audit trail capabilities. VectaX protects machine learning and RAG workflows throughout the data lifecycle, from ingestion through processing. The product includes format-preserving encryption for metadata, PII, and structured data while maintaining searchability. Additional security features include protection against model theft for edge-based LLMs and encrypted fine-tuning capabilities for large language models.
Common questions about Mirror Security VectaX including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mirror Security VectaX is FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows, developed by Mirror Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with SDK, RAG.
Mirror Security VectaX offers the following core capabilities:
Mirror Security VectaX integrates natively with vLLM, TGI (Text Generation Inference), Llama-2. Integration support lets security teams connect Mirror Security VectaX to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mirror Security VectaX is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mirror Security VectaX is built for security teams handling SDK, RAG. It supports workflows including fully homomorphic encryption for ai workloads, encrypted vector database operations, encrypted indexing and retrieval. Teams typically adopt Mirror Security VectaX when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mirror-security-vectax
Mirror Security VectaX is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://mirrorsecurity.io/vectax or contact Mirror Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Mirror Security VectaX include:
Compare all Mirror Security VectaX alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mirror-security-vectax
Mirror Security VectaX is for security teams and organizations that need SDK, RAG. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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