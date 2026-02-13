Mirror Security VectaX Description

Mirror Security VectaX is an AI security product that uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to protect AI models and vector databases. The product enables computation on encrypted data without requiring decryption, allowing AI systems to process encrypted inputs, outputs, and model layers end-to-end. VectaX encrypts context windows, conversation history, system prompts, metadata, and vector databases while maintaining AI functionality. The solution supports encrypted indexing and retrieval operations on vector databases, enabling queries on sensitive data without exposing plaintext information. The product is delivered as an SDK for integration with AI systems and is compatible with major vector databases and open-weight LLM models. VectaX includes noise control mechanisms that allow users to adjust the balance between accuracy, latency, and storage requirements. The solution provides role-based access controls that can be embedded into vector embeddings with multi-dimensional policies. Access can be controlled at role, group, and department levels with audit trail capabilities. VectaX protects machine learning and RAG workflows throughout the data lifecycle, from ingestion through processing. The product includes format-preserving encryption for metadata, PII, and structured data while maintaining searchability. Additional security features include protection against model theft for edge-based LLMs and encrypted fine-tuning capabilities for large language models.