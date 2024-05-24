Witness AI Product Description

Witness AI is an enterprise AI security and governance platform that provides network-level visibility and protection for AI interactions across organizations. The platform monitors and secures AI usage across employees, models, applications, and AI agents without requiring endpoint clients or browser extensions. The platform operates at the network level to discover and catalog AI tools and applications being used across the organization. It tracks AI interactions in real time, analyzing intent and risk to enforce security policies and governance controls. The system provides bidirectional protection for AI communications, blocking threats while maintaining workflow continuity. Witness AI offers runtime governance for AI agents, detecting and blocking sophisticated attacks against AI models and applications. The platform includes content filtering capabilities for chatbot responses and tokenization of sensitive information to prevent data leakage. It supports intelligent routing of requests to secure internal models based on sensitivity levels. The platform enables organizations to deploy granular policies and complex rulesets that apply consistently across both human employees and AI agents. It generates audit trails for compliance requirements and provides analytics on AI usage patterns. The system includes automated red teaming capabilities to test and harden AI models before production deployment. Witness AI addresses security concerns including intellectual property protection, sensitive data leakage, and brand reputation risks associated with AI adoption. The platform is designed to support multiple generations of AI technology, from employee interactions to autonomous agents.