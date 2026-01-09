Edera AI Agents Description

Edera AI Agents provides infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads in production environments. The platform addresses security challenges associated with AI-generated code execution through hardware-level isolation and ephemeral sandboxes. The solution offers secure execution environments that isolate AI-generated code from underlying infrastructure. It supports persistent execution for complex agent workflows that maintain state across extended sessions. The platform provides flexible deployment options, allowing organizations to deploy on Edera's cloud infrastructure or self-host within their own VPC. The architecture enables multi-tenant workload hosting with workload isolation capabilities. It is designed to handle high-concurrency workloads with low latency requirements. The platform supports various use cases including enterprise automation, AI-powered development tools, secure data analysis, and AI model evaluation at scale. Edera AI Agents integrates with existing infrastructure including cloud VMs, bare metal servers, and Kubernetes environments. The platform is available on AWS GovCloud and partners with Carahsoft for federal market deployment. Organizations can manage sandboxing and infrastructure complexity through an API interface.