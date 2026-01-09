Edera AI Agents
Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads.
Edera AI Agents
Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads.
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Edera AI Agents is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Edera AI Agents Description
Edera AI Agents provides infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads in production environments. The platform addresses security challenges associated with AI-generated code execution through hardware-level isolation and ephemeral sandboxes. The solution offers secure execution environments that isolate AI-generated code from underlying infrastructure. It supports persistent execution for complex agent workflows that maintain state across extended sessions. The platform provides flexible deployment options, allowing organizations to deploy on Edera's cloud infrastructure or self-host within their own VPC. The architecture enables multi-tenant workload hosting with workload isolation capabilities. It is designed to handle high-concurrency workloads with low latency requirements. The platform supports various use cases including enterprise automation, AI-powered development tools, secure data analysis, and AI model evaluation at scale. Edera AI Agents integrates with existing infrastructure including cloud VMs, bare metal servers, and Kubernetes environments. The platform is available on AWS GovCloud and partners with Carahsoft for federal market deployment. Organizations can manage sandboxing and infrastructure complexity through an API interface.
Edera AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Edera AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Edera AI Agents is Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. developed by Edera. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Sandbox, Container Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership