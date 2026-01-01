Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator Logo

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator

Automates LLM vulnerability assessments and red teaming with AI Trust Score

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator Description

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator is an automated platform for testing and assessing security vulnerabilities in Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents. The platform provides red teaming capabilities that cover the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, including prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, model denial of service, supply chain vulnerabilities, sensitive information disclosure, insecure plugin design, excessive agency, overreliance, and model theft. The tool evaluates model behavior across nine trust dimensions and generates automated risk scores for prompt security, model safety, fairness, hallucinations, and personally identifiable information (PII) exposure. It discovers AI models and associated guardrails within an environment and provides continuous testing capabilities through APIs or CI/CD pipelines. The platform offers a standardized scoring framework that enables comparison of model trust over time, with historical trend analysis for tracking security posture. Results can be stored for historical comparison, compliance documentation, or release audits. The system includes configurable policies and thresholds, allowing organizations to customize testing parameters based on their requirements. Designed for integration with DevOps and monitoring pipelines, the platform supports Responsible AI Governance initiatives by providing repeatable, observable red teaming processes that scale across multiple models and releases.

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator FAQ

Common questions about Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator is Automates LLM vulnerability assessments and red teaming with AI Trust Score developed by Tumeryk. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CI CD, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →