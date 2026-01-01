Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator Description

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator is an automated platform for testing and assessing security vulnerabilities in Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents. The platform provides red teaming capabilities that cover the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, including prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, model denial of service, supply chain vulnerabilities, sensitive information disclosure, insecure plugin design, excessive agency, overreliance, and model theft. The tool evaluates model behavior across nine trust dimensions and generates automated risk scores for prompt security, model safety, fairness, hallucinations, and personally identifiable information (PII) exposure. It discovers AI models and associated guardrails within an environment and provides continuous testing capabilities through APIs or CI/CD pipelines. The platform offers a standardized scoring framework that enables comparison of model trust over time, with historical trend analysis for tracking security posture. Results can be stored for historical comparison, compliance documentation, or release audits. The system includes configurable policies and thresholds, allowing organizations to customize testing parameters based on their requirements. Designed for integration with DevOps and monitoring pipelines, the platform supports Responsible AI Governance initiatives by providing repeatable, observable red teaming processes that scale across multiple models and releases.