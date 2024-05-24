Alice WonderBuild Description

Alice WonderBuild is a pre-production stress testing platform for AI models, applications, and agents. The product performs red teaming exercises to identify vulnerabilities before deployment to production environments. The platform simulates adversarial scenarios and real-world misuse patterns across different modalities, intents, and interactions. It evaluates AI systems for weaknesses including prompt injection, jailbreaking attempts, PII leakage, and data poisoning risks. Testing leverages adversarial intelligence data collected by Alice (formerly ActiveFence) and their research expertise. WonderBuild identifies trust, security, and safety gaps that could impact brand reputation and user experience. The platform tests whether AI systems might suggest harmful actions, illegal activities, or competitor products and services. It provides prioritized insights with actionable context for remediation. The product includes a dashboard for tracking evaluation status across multiple applications, showing which systems are ready for production deployment and which require additional remediation. Testing results include threat severity breakdowns categorizing vulnerabilities by risk level. WonderBuild integrates with WonderFence, Alice's production AI protection product, allowing red-teaming findings to inform guardrails for deployed models.