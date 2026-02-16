Domino Data Lab AI Governance Description

Domino Data Lab's AI Governance is a platform designed to provide oversight and control over artificial intelligence and machine learning model development, deployment, and operations. The product addresses governance requirements for organizations building and deploying AI models at scale. The platform enables organizations to establish governance frameworks for their AI initiatives, providing capabilities to track model lineage, monitor model performance, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. It supports the management of AI model lifecycles from development through production deployment. The solution is designed for data science teams and organizations that need to implement governance controls over their AI operations. It provides visibility into model development processes, tracks changes to models over time, and helps organizations maintain documentation and audit trails for their AI systems. The platform integrates governance capabilities into the model development workflow, allowing teams to implement policies and controls without disrupting existing data science processes. It supports collaboration between data scientists, IT teams, and compliance stakeholders by providing a centralized system for managing AI governance requirements. Organizations can use the platform to establish approval workflows, implement access controls, and maintain records of model decisions and changes. The system is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements while enabling data science teams to continue developing and deploying AI models efficiently.