AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Domino Data Lab's AI Governance is a platform designed to provide oversight and control over artificial intelligence and machine learning model development, deployment, and operations. The product addresses governance requirements for organizations building and deploying AI models at scale. The platform enables organizations to establish governance frameworks for their AI initiatives, providing capabilities to track model lineage, monitor model performance, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. It supports the management of AI model lifecycles from development through production deployment. The solution is designed for data science teams and organizations that need to implement governance controls over their AI operations. It provides visibility into model development processes, tracks changes to models over time, and helps organizations maintain documentation and audit trails for their AI systems. The platform integrates governance capabilities into the model development workflow, allowing teams to implement policies and controls without disrupting existing data science processes. It supports collaboration between data scientists, IT teams, and compliance stakeholders by providing a centralized system for managing AI governance requirements. Organizations can use the platform to establish approval workflows, implement access controls, and maintain records of model decisions and changes. The system is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements while enabling data science teams to continue developing and deploying AI models efficiently.
Common questions about Domino Data Lab AI Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle, developed by Domino Data Lab. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Governance.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://domino.ai/platform/ai-governance or contact Domino Data Lab directly.
Popular alternatives to Domino Data Lab AI Governance include:
Compare all Domino Data Lab AI Governance alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-governance
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is for security teams and organizations that need AI Governance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Enterprise AI platform unifying orchestration, security, and governance for AI.