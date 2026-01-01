Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming Description

Mindgard is an automated AI red teaming and security testing platform that identifies and helps remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems. The platform tests AI applications, agents, and large language models, including image, audio, and multi-modal models. The platform connects to existing AI products and environments, allowing users to schedule and run security tests with one click. It provides risk collection and analysis capabilities, offering detailed views of scenarios and threats to AI systems. Reports can be integrated into existing workflows and SIEM systems for triage and remediation. Mindgard includes an attack library designed to detect AI vulnerabilities at runtime that static code or manual testing cannot identify. The platform supports CI/CD automation and includes a Burp Suite extension for integration into existing security workflows. The platform provides threat intelligence covering thousands of attack scenarios, with continuous updates for emerging AI vulnerabilities. Security findings are reported against MITRE and OWASP frameworks, providing actionable and auditable risk assessments. Mindgard enables testing of AI guardrails and WAF solutions, model risk comparison between tailored and baseline models, and deployment testing for developers. The platform aims to reduce testing times from months to minutes while scaling red team capabilities across organizations. The company was founded in a UK university lab with over 10 years of research in AI security.