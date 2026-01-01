Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming Logo

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming

Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming Description

Mindgard is an automated AI red teaming and security testing platform that identifies and helps remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems. The platform tests AI applications, agents, and large language models, including image, audio, and multi-modal models. The platform connects to existing AI products and environments, allowing users to schedule and run security tests with one click. It provides risk collection and analysis capabilities, offering detailed views of scenarios and threats to AI systems. Reports can be integrated into existing workflows and SIEM systems for triage and remediation. Mindgard includes an attack library designed to detect AI vulnerabilities at runtime that static code or manual testing cannot identify. The platform supports CI/CD automation and includes a Burp Suite extension for integration into existing security workflows. The platform provides threat intelligence covering thousands of attack scenarios, with continuous updates for emerging AI vulnerabilities. Security findings are reported against MITRE and OWASP frameworks, providing actionable and auditable risk assessments. Mindgard enables testing of AI guardrails and WAF solutions, model risk comparison between tailored and baseline models, and deployment testing for developers. The platform aims to reduce testing times from months to minutes while scaling red team capabilities across organizations. The company was founded in a UK university lab with over 10 years of research in AI security.

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming FAQ

Common questions about Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming is Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs developed by Mindgard limited. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CI CD, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →