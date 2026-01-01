Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation Logo

Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation

Remediates vulnerabilities in AI systems through prompt hardening & risk fixes

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation Description

Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation is an AI security tool that addresses vulnerabilities in generative AI systems through automated prompt hardening and targeted remediation strategies. The platform identifies security risks in AI applications and generates hardened system prompts designed to reduce attack surfaces and prevent common vulnerabilities. The tool provides system prompt hardening capabilities that analyze existing prompts and generate more secure versions based on identified risks. Users can compare old and new prompts to see security improvements before deployment. The platform claims to reduce attack surfaces by 90% for specified GenAI risks and improve prevention of system prompt leakage by 97%. Dynamic remediation steps guide users through targeted fixes for specific risks uncovered during AI red teaming assessments. The platform tracks applied security measures and allows ongoing monitoring of security posture improvements. Users can reassess their AI systems after applying hardened prompts to validate security enhancements. The solution integrates with AI systems through REST API connections, conversational platforms, and various large language models. It requires no coding for setup and provides connectors for different AI deployment types. The platform is part of Zscaler's broader AI security offering following the acquisition of SPLX.

Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler SPLX Dynamic Remediation is Remediates vulnerabilities in AI systems through prompt hardening & risk fixes developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →