AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems

Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Backslash Vibe Coding Description

Backslash Vibe Coding is a security platform designed to protect AI-driven development environments. The platform provides visibility, governance, and security controls for organizations using AI coding assistants, agents, and generative AI services in their software development workflows. The platform monitors and secures various components of the AI development ecosystem including IDEs, AI coding agents, MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, LLMs, and GenAI services. It offers a centralized dashboard that displays where AI coding agents, AI models, MCP servers, and prompt rules are deployed across developer infrastructure with security posture assessments. Backslash analyzes MCP servers before they are used to extend LLMs, identifying excessive permissions and insecure configurations that could expose systems to malicious actors. The platform monitors IDE configurations, file access permissions, and enforces secure settings to reduce attack surfaces and prevent unexpected behaviors from agentic AI. The solution includes prompt rule capabilities that enhance developer prompts to align with security best practices, aiming to generate code that is free from vulnerabilities and exposures. This approach applies security controls preemptively during the code generation process rather than only after code is written. The platform is designed for both security teams seeking governance over AI development tools and software engineering teams looking to adopt AI coding assistants with appropriate security controls in place.

Backslash Vibe Coding is AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems developed by Backslash. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, AI Powered Security, AI Security.

