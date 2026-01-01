Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting Logo

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting

AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data

Coalfire AI / ML Testing + Threat Hunting Description

Coalfire's AI/ML Testing + Threat Hunting service, delivered through DivisionHex, provides security testing for artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The service focuses on identifying vulnerabilities in AI models, data pipelines, and infrastructure through simulated attack scenarios. The testing methodology involves manual security assessments conducted by security professionals who probe AI and ML systems for weaknesses. The service examines models, datasets, and pipelines to uncover security flaws that may not be detected by automated scanning tools. The service aims to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited in production environments. Testing includes examination of model behavior, data handling processes, and the underlying infrastructure supporting AI systems. Results are provided with remediation guidance to address identified security issues. The offering is positioned as a proactive security measure for organizations deploying AI and ML technologies, focusing on real-world attack simulation rather than automated vulnerability scanning alone.

