Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) Logo

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP)

End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) Description

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) provides security coverage across the AI lifecycle, from model layer to agent execution in production environments. The platform addresses security challenges across foundation models, orchestration frameworks, GPUs, embeddings, and autonomous AI agents. The platform includes AI-BOM (AI Bill of Materials) capabilities that track models, dependencies, versions, and risk across the AI ecosystem. AI-SPM (AI Security Posture Management) continuously monitors AI components for misconfigurations, exposed endpoints, vulnerabilities, and policy violations. For runtime protection, AISP discovers and monitors AI agents, including shadow or unmanaged instances. It traces agent actions across timelines and workflows, assesses architectural risk, and manages permissions with minimal privilege enforcement. The platform calculates blast radius for potential attacks on agents and enables policy enforcement. AISP includes red teaming capabilities to test agent behavior under adversarial conditions. The AIDR (AI Detection and Response) component detects and blocks attacks such as prompt injections and hallucinations by routing AI agent traffic through an AI Gateway for prompt analysis and malicious operation blocking. The platform establishes behavioral baselines for AI agents to detect deviations and unexpected workflows. The platform supports compliance frameworks including OWASP, SOC 2, ISO, and NIST standards.

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) FAQ

Common questions about Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) is End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection developed by Sweet Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Attack Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →