Metasploit Logo
Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Burp Suite Professional Logo
Burp Suite Professional

A web application security testing platform that combines manual and automated testing tools for conducting comprehensive security assessments and penetration testing.

Vulnerability Management
Pentesting Payloads Logo
Pentesting Payloads

A web-based payload repository that generates and encodes ready-to-use exploits for SQL injection, XSS, file inclusion, and command injection vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Synack Sara Logo
Synack Sara

AI-powered autonomous penetration testing platform with multi-agent system

Vulnerability Management
Synack Active Offense Logo
Synack Active Offense

AI-powered PTaaS platform with continuous attack surface discovery and exploit validation

Vulnerability Management
Dradis Community Edition (CE) Logo
Dradis Community Edition (CE)

Open-source platform for pentest reporting and security team collaboration

Vulnerability Management
Free
xsshunter_client Logo
xsshunter_client

A correlated injection proxy tool that integrates with XSS Hunter for automated cross-site scripting vulnerability testing and payload tracking.

Vulnerability Management
Free
XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool Logo
XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool

AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for vulnerability discovery

Vulnerability Management
Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform Logo
Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform

AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps, APIs & GraphQL

Vulnerability Management
Yogosha Pentest as a Service Logo
Yogosha Pentest as a Service

Platform for on-demand pentests & bug bounties via vetted security researchers

Vulnerability Management
Evolve Security Darwin Attack Logo
Evolve Security Darwin Attack

Human-guided continuous pentesting platform with attack surface management

Vulnerability Management
FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing Logo
FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing

AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform

Vulnerability Management
BreachLock Attack Surface Discovery & Penetration Testing Logo
BreachLock Attack Surface Discovery & Penetration Testing

PTaaS platform with continuous attack surface discovery and red teaming

Vulnerability Management
Cyver Pentest Management Platform Logo
Cyver Pentest Management Platform

Pentest management platform for reporting, project mgmt & client collaboration

Vulnerability Management
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting Logo
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting

Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation

Vulnerability Management
ZeroThreat Continuous Pentesting Logo
ZeroThreat Continuous Pentesting

Automated pentesting for web apps & APIs with continuous vulnerability scanning

Vulnerability Management
Pentera Pentera Platform Logo
Pentera Pentera Platform

Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously

Vulnerability Management
Synack PTaaS Platform Logo
Synack PTaaS Platform

Continuous penetration testing platform with managed security researchers

Vulnerability Management
Pentera Pentera Core Logo
Pentera Pentera Core

Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform

Vulnerability Management
ImmuniWeb® Continuous Penetration Testing Logo
ImmuniWeb® Continuous Penetration Testing

Continuous pentesting service monitoring web apps & APIs for code changes

Vulnerability Management
Vulnetic Penetration Testing Logo
Vulnetic Penetration Testing

AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps and networks

Vulnerability Management
Synack Application Penetration Testing Logo
Synack Application Penetration Testing

PTaaS platform for web, mobile, cloud app pentesting by global researchers

Vulnerability Management
Aikido Attack Logo
Aikido Attack

AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits

Vulnerability Management
XBOW Lightspeed Logo
XBOW Lightspeed

Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation

Vulnerability Management
Simbian AI Agents Logo
Simbian AI Agents

AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation

Vulnerability Management
Faraday Faraday All-in-One Logo
Faraday Faraday All-in-One

Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing

Vulnerability Management
SaltWorks SaltMiner Community Logo
SaltWorks SaltMiner Community

Pen test management and reporting platform for manual assessments

Vulnerability Management
Free
Yogosha Offensive Security Testing Platform Logo
Yogosha Offensive Security Testing Platform

Platform for managing offensive security tests including pentests and bug bounties

Vulnerability Management
eShard esDynamic Logo
eShard esDynamic

Platform for chip security testing and binary security analysis

Vulnerability Management
Prancer SwarmHack™ AI Pentesting Logo
Prancer SwarmHack™ AI Pentesting

AI-native multi-agent pentesting engine for autonomous vulnerability discovery

Vulnerability Management
Prancer AI-Native Pentesting Logo
Prancer AI-Native Pentesting

AI-driven autonomous pentesting platform for continuous vulnerability discovery

Vulnerability Management
LMNTRIX AAV Logo
LMNTRIX AAV

Automated attack simulation platform for continuous penetration testing

Vulnerability Management
Talanos Continuous Autonomous Pentesting Logo
Talanos Continuous Autonomous Pentesting

Continuous automated pentesting platform for ongoing security assessment

Vulnerability Management
Ampcus Agentic AI Logo
Ampcus Agentic AI

Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation

Vulnerability Management
Attify AttifyOS Logo
Attify AttifyOS

Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment

Vulnerability Management
Happiest Minds ThreatVigil 2.0 Logo
Happiest Minds ThreatVigil 2.0

Cloud-based penetration testing platform for threat mgmt & remediation

Vulnerability Management
Enso PulseState Logo
Enso PulseState

Managed continuous penetration testing service for internal & external networks

Vulnerability Management
Intelligent Waves SHADOW Logo
Intelligent Waves SHADOW

Autonomous penetration testing platform identifying attack paths & vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Kaseya Network Penetration Testing Tool Logo
Kaseya Network Penetration Testing Tool

Automated network penetration testing tool for internal and external attacks

Vulnerability Management
Sprocket Continuous Offensive Security Logo
Sprocket Continuous Offensive Security

Continuous penetration testing platform with attack surface discovery

Vulnerability Management
CurlSek Intelligence Suite Logo
CurlSek Intelligence Suite

Continuous pentesting platform with autonomous AI agents for web apps and APIs

Vulnerability Management
Terra Agentic AI Platform Logo
Terra Agentic AI Platform

AI-powered continuous pentesting platform with agentic automation

Vulnerability Management
Kratikal AutoSecT Logo
Kratikal AutoSecT

AI-powered pentest & VMDR platform for vulnerability scanning & management

Vulnerability Management
CyberContract Deep Dive Audit Logo
CyberContract Deep Dive Audit

Internal network penetration testing service for vulnerability identification

Vulnerability Management
Allseek Logo
Allseek

Open-source autonomous penetration testing platform

Vulnerability Management
Veria Labs Logo
Veria Labs

AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
MindTheHack Platform Logo
MindTheHack Platform

AI-driven pentesting platform with white hat hacker community support

Vulnerability Management
NodeZero Logo
NodeZero

Autonomous pentesting platform for internal, external, cloud & K8s testing

Vulnerability Management
NodeZero - Web Application Pentesting Logo
NodeZero - Web Application Pentesting

Autonomous web application penetration testing platform by Horizon3.ai

Vulnerability Management
Threat Informed Perspectives Logo
Threat Informed Perspectives

Autonomous pentesting platform with threat-informed attack campaigns

Vulnerability Management
Advanced Data Pilfering Logo
Advanced Data Pilfering

Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation

Vulnerability Management
Hacktron CLI Logo
Hacktron CLI

AI-powered autonomous vulnerability hunter with CLI and platform interfaces

Vulnerability Management
Beetles CrowdSpark Platform Logo
Beetles CrowdSpark Platform

Pentest engagement management platform with continuous testing & real-time reporting.

Vulnerability Management
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform Logo
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform

PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring.

Vulnerability Management
Core Security Core Impact Logo
Core Security Core Impact

Pen testing platform with guided automation and certified exploit library.

Vulnerability Management
Datassurant Scanning and Testing Logo
Datassurant Scanning and Testing

Managed vulnerability scanning &amp; pen testing service with PCI DSS support.

Vulnerability Management
Enginsight Automated Pentest Logo
Enginsight Automated Pentest

Automated pentest tool simulating hacker attacks on IP-addressable systems.

Vulnerability Management
Ethiack Logo
Ethiack

AI-powered continuous pentesting platform combining autonomous agents with human hackers.

Vulnerability Management
Astra Pentest Platform Logo
Astra Pentest Platform

Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting.

Vulnerability Management
Astra Security VAPT Certification Logo
Astra Security VAPT Certification

Web app VAPT service with automated scanning, manual testing & verifiable cert.

Vulnerability Management
Astra PTaaS Logo
Astra PTaaS

PTaaS platform combining automated & manual pentesting for CI/CD teams.

Vulnerability Management
Astra Pentest Logo
Astra Pentest

AI-assisted pentest platform combining automated DAST with manual expert testing.

Vulnerability Management
IDappcom TrafficIQ Commercial Logo
IDappcom TrafficIQ Commercial

Annual subscription tool for replaying network traffic to test infra against threats.

Vulnerability Management
IDappcom TrafficIQ Commercial w/ HW Logo
IDappcom TrafficIQ Commercial w/ HW

Hardware appliance for network infra testing via traffic replay against known threats.

Vulnerability Management
Inspectiv PTaaS Logo
Inspectiv PTaaS

Expert-led PTaaS platform with continuous testing and vuln management.

Vulnerability Management
Ironwood Cyber Enlight Logo
Ironwood Cyber Enlight

Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.

Vulnerability Management
Magna5 Pentaguard Automated Pen Testing Logo
Magna5 Pentaguard Automated Pen Testing

Automated pen testing service simulating attacks to identify vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
墨云科技 Vack RT Logo
墨云科技 Vack RT

SaaS penetration testing & automated red team platform with 200K+ vuln DB.

Vulnerability Management
Patrowl Logo
Patrowl

Vulnerability management & pentest platform for SMBs.

Vulnerability Management
PlaxidityX Security AutoTester Logo
PlaxidityX Security AutoTester

Automated fuzz & penetration testing tool for automotive ECUs and software.

Vulnerability Management
Pondurance VMP Logo
Pondurance VMP

Managed vuln scanning & pen testing service to identify & prioritize risks.

Vulnerability Management
Ridge Security RidgeBot Logo
Ridge Security RidgeBot

AI-driven platform for automated pentesting and security validation.

Vulnerability Management
Ridge Security RidgeSphere Logo
Ridge Security RidgeSphere

Centralized mgmt console for multiple RidgeBot deployments across MSSP clients.

Vulnerability Management
Ridge Security RidgeBot OWASP Compliance Logo
Ridge Security RidgeBot OWASP Compliance

Automated pentest tool validating web apps against OWASP Top 10 CWEs.

Vulnerability Management
Riscure Logo
Riscure

Hardware security testing tools for side-channel analysis & fault injection.

Vulnerability Management
Legion Logo
Legion

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
WS-Attacker Logo
WS-Attacker

Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

WackoPicko is an intentionally vulnerable web application used for security testing, penetration testing practice, and vulnerability scanner evaluation.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Commix-Testbed Logo
Commix-Testbed

A collection of vulnerable web applications containing command injection flaws designed to test and evaluate detection and exploitation tools like commix.

Vulnerability Management
Free
FuzzDB Logo
FuzzDB

FuzzDB is an open-source dictionary of attack patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing and vulnerability discovery.

Vulnerability Management
Free
OWASP OWTF Logo
OWASP OWTF

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Cognito Scanner Logo
Cognito Scanner

A Python script that performs security testing attacks against AWS Cognito services including account creation, user enumeration, and privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
PenTesters Framework (PTF) Logo
PenTesters Framework (PTF)

A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.

Vulnerability Management
Free
sqlmap Logo
sqlmap

Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation

Vulnerability Management
Free
bWAPP Logo
bWAPP

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
XSSer Logo
XSSer

Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
Sudomy Logo
Sudomy

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting

Vulnerability Management
Free
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration Logo
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

Educational repository containing materials on advanced subdomain enumeration techniques from Bugcrowd LevelUp 2017 conference.

Vulnerability Management
Free
eyeballer Logo
eyeballer

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

Vulnerability Management
Free
dotdotpwn Logo
dotdotpwn

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
off-by-slash Logo
off-by-slash

A Burp Suite extension that detects NGINX alias traversal vulnerabilities by analyzing HTTP traffic patterns to identify path traversal misconfigurations.

Vulnerability Management
Free
GraphQLmap Logo
GraphQLmap

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

Vulnerability Management
Free
headi Logo
headi

A tool for automated HTTP header injection

Vulnerability Management
Free
Turbo Intruder Logo
Turbo Intruder

A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.

Vulnerability Management
Free
Turbo Intruder Scripts Logo
Turbo Intruder Scripts

A collection of customizable automation scripts for Turbo Intruder that facilitate vulnerability scanning, exploitation, and data extraction in penetration testing workflows.

Vulnerability Management
Free
SQLi-Hunter Logo
SQLi-Hunter

SQLi-Hunter is an HTTP/HTTPS proxy server and SQLMAP API wrapper that simplifies the identification and exploitation of SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications.

Vulnerability Management
Free
NoSql Injection CLI tool Logo
NoSql Injection CLI tool

A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases through automated scanning and reporting.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ghauri Logo
ghauri

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Vulnerability Management
Free
xxexploiter Logo
xxexploiter

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

Vulnerability Management
Free
URO Logo
URO

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

Vulnerability Management
Free
XFFenum Logo
XFFenum

A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests

Vulnerability Management
Free
Interlace Logo
Interlace

A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding

Vulnerability Management
Free

