Happiest Minds ThreatVigil 2.0 Description

ThreatVigil 2.0 is a cloud-based penetration testing platform that provides on-demand threat management and remediation capabilities for enterprise organizations. The platform offers both manual and automated testing approaches to identify security vulnerabilities in applications and networks. The solution is designed to protect organizations from cyber-attacks by providing continuous security testing capabilities. It includes unlimited testing for a subscription period, with features focused on eliminating false positives and conducting business logic testing. ThreatVigil 2.0 addresses compliance requirements by helping organizations secure business-critical information. The platform is positioned as a scalable application testing solution that combines threat management capabilities with penetration testing functionality. The solution is developed by Happiest Minds Technologies and targets various enterprise segments, including small and medium-sized businesses that require security assurance without high-cost consulting or software solutions. The platform operates on a subscription model that provides year-long access to its testing capabilities.