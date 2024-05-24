Talanos Continuous Autonomous Pentesting Description

Talanos Continuous Autonomous Pentesting is a managed service that delivers continuous penetration testing capabilities through the NodeZero platform. The service performs automated security testing that can be executed on-demand without scheduling traditional pentesters weeks in advance. The platform identifies and exploits vulnerabilities to determine their actual risk to the organization, adjusting CVSS scores based on real-world exploitability. It discovers security weaknesses including compromised credentials, exposed data, misconfigurations, poor security controls, and weak policies that extend beyond traditional patchable vulnerabilities. NodeZero pivots through networks by chaining together multiple weaknesses to simulate attacker behavior. The platform provides real-time visibility into penetration test progress and executed exploits. Attack paths include detailed evidence to demonstrate exploits and enable IT teams to remediate and retest individual findings. The service includes purple teaming capabilities to test SOC detection rules and train security teams through exercises triggered on-demand. After remediation, a Quick Verify feature allows validation that fixes have been effective. Results are presented through a dashboard that reveals critical weaknesses, their organizational impact, and provides remediation guidance at both systemic and individual levels. The service supports compliance requirements for PCI DSS v4.0, SOC, DORA, GDPR, CIS, NIST, CMMC, and other frameworks. NodeZero Pentesting Services for Compliance are delivered by OSCP-certified pentesters who perform manual testing combined with platform automation.