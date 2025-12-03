Synack Active Offense
AI-powered PTaaS platform with continuous attack surface discovery and exploit validation
Synack Active Offense
AI-powered PTaaS platform with continuous attack surface discovery and exploit validation
Synack Active Offense Description
Synack Active Offense is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines agentic AI with human security expertise to provide continuous offensive security testing. The platform addresses the expanded attack surface created by cloud, SaaS, and hybrid work environments by delivering an end-to-end workflow from asset discovery to validated exploitability. The solution features continuous attack surface discovery that identifies, classifies, and segments internet-facing and newly exposed assets in dynamic environments. Its AI-powered component, Sara, performs automated triage and exploit validation to determine which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable, significantly reducing false positives and analyst overload. This AI capability is augmented by human-in-the-loop analysis from security experts who provide scalable validation and deeper investigation. Active Offense moves security teams beyond managing potential risk to focusing on proven risk through validated exploit testing. The platform provides root cause analysis and trend visibility across environments, enabling proactive remediation strategies rather than reactive patching. By filtering noise and validating exploitability, the solution helps security teams prioritize high-risk threats and accelerate remediation efforts. The platform delivers real-time alerts and streamlines workflows for asset discovery, vulnerability validation, and remediation tracking, allowing organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats in an era where adversaries increasingly leverage AI for faster exploitation.
Synack Active Offense FAQ
Common questions about Synack Active Offense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Synack Active Offense is AI-powered PTaaS platform with continuous attack surface discovery and exploit validation developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, AI, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals