Synack Active Offense Description

Synack Active Offense is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that combines agentic AI with human security expertise to provide continuous offensive security testing. The platform addresses the expanded attack surface created by cloud, SaaS, and hybrid work environments by delivering an end-to-end workflow from asset discovery to validated exploitability. The solution features continuous attack surface discovery that identifies, classifies, and segments internet-facing and newly exposed assets in dynamic environments. Its AI-powered component, Sara, performs automated triage and exploit validation to determine which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable, significantly reducing false positives and analyst overload. This AI capability is augmented by human-in-the-loop analysis from security experts who provide scalable validation and deeper investigation. Active Offense moves security teams beyond managing potential risk to focusing on proven risk through validated exploit testing. The platform provides root cause analysis and trend visibility across environments, enabling proactive remediation strategies rather than reactive patching. By filtering noise and validating exploitability, the solution helps security teams prioritize high-risk threats and accelerate remediation efforts. The platform delivers real-time alerts and streamlines workflows for asset discovery, vulnerability validation, and remediation tracking, allowing organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats in an era where adversaries increasingly leverage AI for faster exploitation.