Pentesting Payloads

Updated 27 August 2025
Payloads.site is a web-based platform that provides penetration testers and security researchers with a centralized repository of ready-to-use payloads for various web application vulnerabilities. The platform supports payload generation for multiple attack vectors including: - SQL Injection (SQLi) - Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) - reflected, stored, and DOM-based - Local File Inclusion (LFI) - Remote File Inclusion (RFI) - Command Injection - Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) Users can select from various encoding options to customize payloads: - URL encoding - Base64 encoding - Hexadecimal encoding - HTML entity encoding - Double HTML encoding - No encoding (plain text) The tool allows users to copy payloads to clipboard or download them for use with security testing tools like Burp Suite (Intruder/Repeater), curl commands, or custom scripts. The platform is designed to streamline the payload selection and preparation process during penetration testing and bug bounty hunting activities.

