Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform Description

Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform is an automated penetration testing solution that uses artificial intelligence to conduct security assessments of web applications, APIs, and GraphQL endpoints. The platform is trained on over 350,000 penetration test workflows to identify vulnerabilities across multiple testing stages. The platform allows users to configure penetration tests without technical expertise and can automate both simple and complex testing workflows. It includes capabilities to learn application-specific business logic through recorded scenarios, enabling the AI to navigate unique application flows during testing. The solution provides vulnerability prioritization and aims to reduce false positives by conducting detailed automated tests. Results are delivered within 48-72 hours and include step-by-step remediation guidance at the tech stack and code level. Beagle Security supports integration with development and project management tools to push vulnerability findings directly to development teams. The platform can be scheduled for automated recurring tests and integrated into CI/CD pipelines for continuous security testing. The platform is ISO 27001 certified and offers a 14-day free trial. It is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements, demonstrate security to customers, and continuously improve their security posture through regular automated penetration testing.