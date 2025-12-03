Vulnetic AI Hacking Agent Description

Vulnetic Penetration Testing is an automated penetration testing platform that uses AI agents to conduct security assessments of web applications, APIs, and Active Directory environments. The platform performs vulnerability discovery and exploitation, testing for authentication bypasses, injection flaws, cross-site scripting, server-side request forgery, and other common web vulnerabilities. For Active Directory environments, the platform conducts domain enumeration and identifies privilege escalation paths, including AS-REP roasting and Kerberoasting attacks. The system has been tested on networks with over 500 IP addresses. The platform includes a reporting engine that generates evidence-backed penetration testing reports after assessments are completed. Users can build and customize their own penetration testing methodologies by defining tasks, setting parameters, and configuring how AI agents conduct tests. The product operates on a credit-based pricing model and offers free credits for new signups, as well as pro and enterprise plans for heavy users. It is designed to scale offensive security operations and reduce the time required to complete full penetration tests from days to hours.