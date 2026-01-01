Simbian AI Agents
AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation
Simbian AI Agents
AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation
Simbian AI Agents Description
Simbian AI Pentest Agent is an autonomous penetration testing platform that uses artificial intelligence to conduct security assessments. The platform integrates into development workflows to provide on-demand penetration testing capabilities. The system leverages Simbian's Context Lake technology to understand the specific environment and apply contextual information from security operations teams and systems. This enables the agent to perform vulnerability discovery with environmental awareness. The platform includes automated application discovery that maps application stacks without manual knowledge transfer. It provides remediation guidance alongside vulnerability findings to enable faster resolution of identified security issues. The agent can be triggered on-demand to align with development schedules, including nightly builds or pre-launch security checks. It is designed to reduce the cost per test compared to traditional penetration testing approaches, enabling more frequent security validation. The platform customizes penetration tests by combining security expertise, organizational knowledge, and AI capabilities to compose and execute tests tailored to specific environments. The AI agents work across security operations center, threat hunting, and penetration testing functions.
Simbian AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Simbian AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Simbian AI Agents is AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation developed by Simbian. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Continuous Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership