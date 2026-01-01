Simbian AI Agents Logo

AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation

Simbian AI Agents Description

Simbian AI Pentest Agent is an autonomous penetration testing platform that uses artificial intelligence to conduct security assessments. The platform integrates into development workflows to provide on-demand penetration testing capabilities. The system leverages Simbian's Context Lake technology to understand the specific environment and apply contextual information from security operations teams and systems. This enables the agent to perform vulnerability discovery with environmental awareness. The platform includes automated application discovery that maps application stacks without manual knowledge transfer. It provides remediation guidance alongside vulnerability findings to enable faster resolution of identified security issues. The agent can be triggered on-demand to align with development schedules, including nightly builds or pre-launch security checks. It is designed to reduce the cost per test compared to traditional penetration testing approaches, enabling more frequent security validation. The platform customizes penetration tests by combining security expertise, organizational knowledge, and AI capabilities to compose and execute tests tailored to specific environments. The AI agents work across security operations center, threat hunting, and penetration testing functions.

Simbian AI Agents FAQ

Common questions about Simbian AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Simbian AI Agents is AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation developed by Simbian. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Continuous Testing.

