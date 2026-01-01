Yogosha Pentest as a Service Logo

Yogosha Pentest as a Service

Platform for on-demand pentests & bug bounties via vetted security researchers

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Yogosha Pentest as a Service Description

Yogosha Pentest as a Service is a platform that enables organizations to conduct security testing through a community of vetted security researchers. The platform supports multiple testing methodologies including Penetration Testing as a Service (PtaaS), Bug Bounty programs, Vulnerability Disclosure Programs (VDP), and Special Operations. The service provides access to over 1,100 security researchers who have passed technical and documentation tests, with only 10% of applicants accepted into the Yogosha Strike Force. All researchers undergo identity verification and sign terms and conditions with non-disclosure agreements. The researchers hold certifications such as OSCP, OSEP, and eWPTXv2. For PtaaS, organizations can deploy small teams of researchers to audit assets at fixed costs with guaranteed testing coverage. Bug Bounty programs allow continuous testing by larger teams with payment only for valid vulnerabilities discovered. VDP enables secure submission of potential vulnerabilities by external parties. The platform includes a dashboard that provides real-time visibility into risk profiles, displaying new reports sorted by criticality, triaged and rewarded reports, and retests. Vulnerability reports include CVSS scores, proof of concepts, remediation guidance, and direct communication channels with researchers. Security researchers can test multiple asset types including web applications, mobile applications, APIs, hardware, firmware, and LLMs/generative AI systems. Special operations available include Red Teaming, Threat Intelligence, Hardware Pentesting, Social Engineering, Digital Forensics, and CTFs. The platform enables organizations to launch and manage security tests within 48 hours and provides continuous monitoring to identify blind spots in security testing coverage.

Yogosha Pentest as a Service FAQ

Common questions about Yogosha Pentest as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Yogosha Pentest as a Service is Platform for on-demand pentests & bug bounties via vetted security researchers developed by YOGOSHA. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Bug Bounty, Hardware Security, Offensive Security.

