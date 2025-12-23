PlexTrac Pentest Reporting
Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting
Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting Description
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting is a platform designed to automate penetration testing reporting and manage exposure across organizations. The platform centralizes vulnerability findings from multiple sources into a unified system, reducing the time required to create and deliver penetration test reports. The product provides capabilities for prioritizing identified vulnerabilities based on risk, enabling security teams to focus remediation efforts on the most critical issues. It includes features for managing the complete remediation lifecycle, from initial vulnerability discovery through validation of fixes. PlexTrac supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) workflows, allowing organizations to track and manage their security posture over time. The platform includes prioritization features that help determine which vulnerabilities require immediate attention based on contextual risk factors. The system is designed to serve both penetration testing teams who need to generate reports efficiently and security operations teams responsible for coordinating remediation activities. It provides centralized data management for vulnerability information and includes automation capabilities to reduce manual reporting tasks. The platform offers integration capabilities with other security tools to aggregate findings from multiple assessment sources into a single view.
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting FAQ
Common questions about PlexTrac Pentest Reporting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PlexTrac Pentest Reporting is Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation developed by PlexTrac. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Exposure Management, Penetration Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership