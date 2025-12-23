PlexTrac Pentest Reporting Logo

PlexTrac Pentest Reporting is a platform designed to automate penetration testing reporting and manage exposure across organizations. The platform centralizes vulnerability findings from multiple sources into a unified system, reducing the time required to create and deliver penetration test reports. The product provides capabilities for prioritizing identified vulnerabilities based on risk, enabling security teams to focus remediation efforts on the most critical issues. It includes features for managing the complete remediation lifecycle, from initial vulnerability discovery through validation of fixes. PlexTrac supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) workflows, allowing organizations to track and manage their security posture over time. The platform includes prioritization features that help determine which vulnerabilities require immediate attention based on contextual risk factors. The system is designed to serve both penetration testing teams who need to generate reports efficiently and security operations teams responsible for coordinating remediation activities. It provides centralized data management for vulnerability information and includes automation capabilities to reduce manual reporting tasks. The platform offers integration capabilities with other security tools to aggregate findings from multiple assessment sources into a single view.

PlexTrac Pentest Reporting is Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation developed by PlexTrac. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Exposure Management, Penetration Testing.

