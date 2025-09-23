Dradis Community Edition is an open-source security collaboration and reporting platform designed for penetration testing and security assessment projects. The platform provides a centralized workspace where security teams can import findings from multiple security scanning tools, collaborate on assessments, and generate standardized reports. The tool integrates with over 19 security scanning tools including Burp Suite, Nessus, Nmap, Qualys, OpenVAS, Nikto, and ZAP, allowing users to consolidate results from different sources into a unified project view. Users can import scan results, add manual findings, create notes, and organize information within a structured framework. For collaboration, the platform enables team members to track project progress, assign tasks, comment on findings, and maintain centralized project documentation. The system supports multiple concurrent projects and provides methodologies to ensure consistent assessment approaches across engagements. The reporting functionality allows users to generate reports in various formats including Word and Excel documents. Reports can be customized with branding and combine automated scan results with manual findings and analysis notes. The platform includes templates and formatting options to create professional security assessment deliverables. Dradis CE is released under GPLv2 license and runs as a web application that can be deployed on multiple platforms. The community edition provides core functionality for small teams and individual consultants, while commercial editions offer additional features like advanced integrations, business intelligence, and premium support services.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
IRIS-SOAR is a Python-based modular SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows and integrates with DFIR-IRIS for enhanced digital forensics operations.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool for incident response teams to manage incident reports, correlate data, and facilitate communication.
JIMI is a flow-based orchestration automation platform that combines low-code and no-code capabilities for multi-team collaboration across IT, security, and development operations.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool that provides enhanced situational awareness and operational insights for both Red and Blue Team cybersecurity operations.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
SOARCA is an open-source SOAR platform that automates security incident response workflows using standardized CACAOv2 playbooks and multiple integration interfaces.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.