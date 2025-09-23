Dradis Community Edition Logo

29 September 2025
Dradis Community Edition is an open-source security collaboration and reporting platform designed for penetration testing and security assessment projects. The platform provides a centralized workspace where security teams can import findings from multiple security scanning tools, collaborate on assessments, and generate standardized reports. The tool integrates with over 19 security scanning tools including Burp Suite, Nessus, Nmap, Qualys, OpenVAS, Nikto, and ZAP, allowing users to consolidate results from different sources into a unified project view. Users can import scan results, add manual findings, create notes, and organize information within a structured framework. For collaboration, the platform enables team members to track project progress, assign tasks, comment on findings, and maintain centralized project documentation. The system supports multiple concurrent projects and provides methodologies to ensure consistent assessment approaches across engagements. The reporting functionality allows users to generate reports in various formats including Word and Excel documents. Reports can be customized with branding and combine automated scan results with manual findings and analysis notes. The platform includes templates and formatting options to create professional security assessment deliverables. Dradis CE is released under GPLv2 license and runs as a web application that can be deployed on multiple platforms. The community edition provides core functionality for small teams and individual consultants, while commercial editions offer additional features like advanced integrations, business intelligence, and premium support services.

