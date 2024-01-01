A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
Interlace is a tool that allows you to easily turn single-threaded command-line applications into fast, multi-threaded applications with CIDR and glob support. It provides a simple way to automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.
SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations
A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security.
Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.