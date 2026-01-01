FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing Description

FireCompass is an automated penetration testing and red teaming platform that uses AI to conduct security assessments across infrastructure, web applications, and APIs. The platform performs autonomous reconnaissance to discover assets including shadow IT, third-party resources, and orphaned systems without requiring predefined scope. The system validates vulnerabilities through active exploitation rather than passive scanning, executing proof-of-exploit tests to confirm exploitability. It chains multiple vulnerabilities into attack paths using a patented attack tree engine (PARC) that simulates multi-stage attacks including lateral movement, privilege escalation, and credential reuse. FireCompass provides continuous automated red teaming (CART) aligned with MITRE ATT&CK framework, executing objective-based campaigns with live attack path visualization. The platform combines automated testing with expert-in-the-loop capabilities for business logic validation and sensitive test cases. The solution integrates attack surface management (ASM), continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), and penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) into a unified platform. It performs daily delta reporting, discovers exposed credentials through OSINT, identifies misconfigurations, and provides remediation guidance. Testing covers network infrastructure, web applications, APIs, cloud environments, and includes detection of exposed admin panels, database ports, code flaws, and session hijacking vulnerabilities. The platform supports on-demand execution, continuous retesting, and compliance-ready reporting.