Pentera Pentera Core

Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Pentera Pentera Core Description

Pentera Core is an automated security validation platform that performs internal network penetration testing. The platform maps internal attack surfaces by discovering users, hosts, networks, primary servers, and application configurations across enterprise environments. The tool uses algorithmic security testing to emulate attacks and identify vulnerabilities within internal networks. It executes ethical hacking techniques to reveal complete attack kill chains, potential flaws, and security gaps. Testing is aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide standardized attack path analysis. Pentera Core identifies exploitable vulnerabilities and prioritizes remediation based on risk and business impact. The platform provides detailed guidance for fixing security gaps and generates reports for stakeholders. It can test distributed infrastructures using Remote Attack Nodes (RANs) that extend testing scope to remote offices, data centers, and cloud environments. The platform validates network segmentation by testing lateral movement capabilities across network segments. It identifies misconfigurations, weak credentials, and trust relationships that could allow attackers to pivot deeper into networks. Users can define critical assets such as specific devices, servers, or accounts to tailor testing and prioritization. Pentera Core integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and ticketing systems via API to enable automated alerting and remediation workflows when critical vulnerabilities are identified.

Pentera Pentera Core is Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform

